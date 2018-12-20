Sneaking 'Israel Anti-Boycott Act' Into U.S. Law Stifles Free Speech

Illustrative photo of signs calling for the boycott of Israel. (AFP/FilePhoto)

Discussions of the U.S Congress trying to sneak an "Israel Anti-Boycott Act" into U.S. law has been on the rise lately with more senators, media companies and activists joining voices to oppose it. The legislation piece that aims to criminalize American firms for participating in boycotts of Israel and its settlements in support of Palestine, was first introduced in 2017 by a group of legislators led by Democratic Senator Ben Cardin and Republican Rob Portman. However it was faced by opposition forcing them to withdrew the original draft but reintroducing it with few amendments.

It divided Democrats as well as Jewish senators with many warning of the threats it may cause to the U.S. Constitution.

Debates that the draft law comes in contradiction with the values of the First Amendment that prevents government from making laws that violate freedoms have been on the rise recently with more senators and policy-makers taking a stand to prevent the draft from being approved into law.

On Wednesday, two of the most prominent Jewish Senators, Bernie Sanders and Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to the Senate leaders urging them not to promote the controversial legislation for the harm it will cause to free speech in the U.S.

Many have applauded the senators for their initiative and supported opposing the controversial legislation.

The two Senators are believed to be joining more voices rising against the legislation, including the New York Times.

This is the media organization that expressed their clear support for the right of free speech and opposition to the new legislation that is being promoted by the pro-Israeli lobby group, AIPAC.