Star Crossed: Arab-Jewish Celebrity Couple Get Married in Israel

The Israeli Arab TV anchor Lucy Aharish got married to Jewish actor Tzachi Halevi, last week on Wednesday. (Socialmedia)

A marriage of an Arab and Jewish celebrity couple has sparked a heated debate in Israel and Palestine bringing into focus the inter-religious marriage issue, partciularly among Israelis and Arab Muslims.





The Israeli Arab TV anchor Lucy Aharish who was the first Arab news anchor to a Hebrew-language program in Israel got married to the Arabic-speaking Jewish actor and “Fauda” star, Tzachi Halevi, last week on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Haifa after keeping their romance a secret for four years amid fears of a backlash from their societies.

Their wedding news came as a shock to many in Israel and Palestine.

A week after the wedding was held, images and videos are still being shared among social media users surrounded by controversy splitting opinions between praising and criticism.

In Israel, politicians and rabbis weighed in on the controversy slamming the couple and their marriage, especially as couples of different religions cannot legally get married according to the Jewish law, as the offspring of a non-Jewish mother is not considered Jewish.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that children with a Muslim and Jewish parents would face “serious problems” in Israel, and urged Aharish to convert to Judaism.

Some thought the celebrity from Palestinian origins had “seduced the Jewish soul” to get married to her.

Others though this is a “shameful stain on the State of Israel”.

Arabs had another opinion on it. Considering that the Arab celebrity is from Palestinian origins and the long-last Palestine-Israel conflict.

Meanwhile, some people thought they have to praise the marriage and congratulate the couple without as their choice is a personal freedom that no one has to interfere in.