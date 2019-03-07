Sudanese Women March to Honor Their Role in The Anti-Govt Uprising

As the Women International Day approaches, Sudanese go on protests to honor women. (Twitter)

What started in Sudan as peaceful protests against prices and tax hikes have accelerated to daily protests, forming a challenge to the long-ruling president of Sudan Omar Bashir. And of course women have a strong role in the protests.

As the International Women Day approaches, the main opposition, the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) has gone to the media last Wednesday to start crowding for Thursday protests to honor the Sudanese women for their participation in the ongoing uprising.

In the first-of-its-kind protest that is recognized for honoring women, Sudanese women have been called to take part in wide-scale protests across the country in what is called “Sudanese Woman March”.

Translation: “Thursday, March 7, the Sudanese Women Day to honor Sudanese women of all time. Joint marches across the capital. Marches across states.”

Hashtag #موكب_المرأة_السودانية [Sudanese Woman March] has been also trending on the internet among which users went to support the protests.

Translation: “March is a month for women and our participation in the protests is to get rid of the corrupt regime, oppression, violence, and violations carried out against our rights. That is why this government of injustice and oppression should go and we will build a new one that we dream of every day.”

Meanwhile, the SPA has announced the 7th March protests will have Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim as the representative icon. The Sudanese writer, women rights activist and socialist leader has been one of the most prominent women activists.

Translation: “In a day like this, salute to all women around the world and we must remember the Sudanese activist, Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim.”

Sudanese from all across the country have apparently responded to the SPA’s invitation, who was the first behind calling for protests in December 2018.

Several posts and videos were shared on Thursday on Twitter showing parts of the protests where Sudanese women and men went to the streets.

Since the beginning of the Sudanese uprising in December 2018, women have played a vital role when they took to female-only Facebook groups to circulate photos of security forces members who abuse their power and beat protesters, so that they would become recognized.

Women in Sudan who do not have much choice due to the morality police which prevents them from meeting in public have found their own way of joining anti-government protests.

While more than 50 peaceful protesters have been killed in Sudan, hundreds were injured and/or arrested and despite the declaration of the state of emergency in the country, the Sudanese have gone on daily protests for more than three months now to pressure their long-ruling president Omar Bashir to step down.