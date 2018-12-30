Trump in 2018: Seven Moments That Dominated Social Media Chatter

(Al Bawaba/Rami Khoury)

By Randa Darwish

With the political instability and division dominating the United States and resulting from the administration in the White House, Americans are leaving 2018 with chins down but they are still looking forward to 2019.

The U.S. administration headed by its 45th president Donald Trump has placed the country in greater chaos both on the local and international levels in the past 12 months. Trump is continuing to deliver his campaign promises with no regard whatsoever of the damages he might be causing.

For the Trump’s administration 2018 was also a year of obstacles. It has been all go, from an attack on the media, accusing it of “liberal-bias”, U.S. pro-Israeli foreign policy, extending friendship to Saudi Arabia and North Korea to becoming abrasive with Iran, slapping the country with no sanctions and pulling out of the nuclear deal, upsetting the EU and the belligerent stance on migrants in the world and into the U.S especially. The year has been overwhelming, yet Americans are cautiously anticipating what is coming in 2019.

On the social media, Trump had the biggest share of 'teweeting', especially since he is considered one of the most active presidents on Twitter in the world. Thus dozens of videos of awkward moments, funny pictures and tweets of key decisions have circulated the social media's worldwideweb.

Here, we present the top 7 moments of Trump dominating the cyber plateforms.

1- “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” The year 2018 started with Trump’s remarks about immigrants. He attacked lawmakers who suggested a proposal to protect immigrants as part of a bipartisan immigration deal.

2- Brushing dandruff off French President Macron during the latter’s visit to Washington.

3- One of the historic moment for Trump and his administration in 2018 was when he met with the N. Korean leader in the first meeting held between the leaders of the two nations.

4- Breaking royal protocol with Queen Elizabeth. From letting her wait for around 15 minutes to the moment when he stopped in front of her at one point, cut her off, and made her walk around him.

5- When members of the UN’s General Assembly laughed at Trump for saying the U.S. administration “accomplished more than almost any ... in the history of our country”.

6- Trump’s glaring at the 'sleeping' King of Morocco during the Armistice Day speech given by French President Emmanuel Macron’s in Paris.

7- The latest was a rare and “awkward” moment when four of the U.S. presidents gathered together in the same row, for the first time since Trump’s inauguration in the George W. Bush funeral.