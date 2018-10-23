Tunisian Students Find Link to Porn Website in Test Paper

The image shared on social media of the test paper that had the porn website link. (Social media)

Students at one of the universities in Tunisia were surprised to find a link for a porn website in their test paper last week.

Social media bloggers shared the images showing what they said was a porn website link the students found on their test paper.

Translations: Test paper that had a porn website link in one of the universities in Tunisia.

In response, head of Higher Institute of Finance and Taxation at the University of Sousse confirmed the rumors but also dismissed them, saying there was no way to authenticate the social media claims.

Meanwhile, an initial investigation indicates that the professor who wrote the test had it printed from a shop that provides internet and printing services, which might be responsible for what happened.