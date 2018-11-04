Turkish Ambassador in Uganda Makes Headlines over Greek Inspired Costume

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda was summoned over her controversial outfit that is inspired by ancient Greece. (Socialmedia)

The Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Sedef Yavuzalp has grabbed Turkish social media headlines over the outfit she wore on the Republic Day reception on Oct 29 in Uganda.

The ambassador appeared in a footage from the reception wearing a dress reportedly inspired by ancient Greece and Helen of Troy - sparked the Trojan War because of her beauty according to Greek mythology.

Later, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted the ambassador was summoned and an investigation is being launched after her footage went viral on social media and other media outlets.

The wide criticism received on the ambassador’s costume is believed to be due to her choice of attire in a ceremony that marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.