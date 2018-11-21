Twitter’s CEO Poses With ‘Anti-Hindu’ Placard in India Raising Claims of 'Left-Wing' Bias

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO photo that raised controversy and sparked a backlash in India against him.

By Randa Darwish

A picture of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posing with a sign reading “Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy” went viral on Sunday.

Dorsey, who apparently did not fully understand the context and background behind the placard, has angered many Hindus demanding him to apologize for it.

The story started when Anna Vetticad, one of the activists who met Dorsey, tweeted a photo for Dorsey while meeting with her and a group of other women activists, and Dorsey appears holding up the poster with the offensive “Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy” poster.

What Dorsey probably did not understand is that the “Brahmin” is the highest caste- social group in the Hindu society. Social hierarchy in India is a very sensitive topic that might lead to conflicts and unrest.

Hindus and Brahmins across Twitter went to condemn Dorsey’s move, accusing him of “insulting” the highest ranking of their society and the vital part of it.

Others accused him of ignorance. Some user suggested that Dorsey should get to understand the basic dynamics of any country before visiting it and posing holding banners he does not get the point behind it.

Another mocked him and called him to take a course in “what not to do when on a trip to India” to avoid acting against ethics of respect of other nations or religions.

However, Dorsey was also attacked for supporting anti-Hindu canards - referring to the young journalists he met with who advised him to hold the banner.

As Twitter has been facing growing accusations of leftist bias, some said that this move has proved it, given that the meeting took place with a group of leftist activists.

