Twitter is All Over Germany UN's Apology to Saudi Arabia

The German Foreign Minister announced on Tuesday restoring good relations with Saudi Arabia after 10-month long dispute. (Socialmedia)

The Hashtag: ألمانيا تتأسف للسعودية “Germany Apologizes to Saudi Arabia” has been taking Saudi Twitter by storm on Wednesday morning, following Germany’s announcement that the ten month-long dispute with Saudi Arabia should end.

At the UN General Assembly in New York, the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, confirmed that Germany has mutually agreed with Saudi Arabia to end the diplomatic dispute that lasted for around 10 months.

The dispute started in November 2017 when the German Foreign Minister criticized the Saudi policies and the United Emirates in fighting the Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen war. He condemned the “adventurism” in the Middle East which was perceived by the Saudis as an attack on the Kingdom’s policies.

Therefore, Saudi Arabia then announced the withdrawal of their ambassador from Germany and German exports to Saudi Arabia fell noticeably in the first half of 2018.

After 10 months of tensed relations, during which the German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to solve it by contacting the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh welcomed the statement and invited Germany to the Kingdom to intensify ties.

Saudis on social media went also to embrace Germany’s remarks which they called an “apology”.

On the hashtag, Saudis went to thank Germany for their remarks.

Some saw this implies how strong is Saudi Arabia in getting Germany apologizing to them.

Some implied how Germany did the right thing meanwhile Canada is still not aware of their fault.

This comes as Canada and Saudi Arabia had a massive flare-up in August 2017. It was triggered by a statement made by Canada’s Department of Global Affairs, in which it condemned the Saudi authorities arrest of civil and women rights activists. In response, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador and announced cutting all relations with Canada.

