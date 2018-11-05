Twitter is Toxic, so They Figured They'd Remove the Heart Icon for 'Likes'

Twitter's CEO announced during a private event that his platform is considering the removal of the hear-shaped 'like' button.

Twitter CEO's surprising announcement in a private event last week about taking off the heart-shaped “like” button from Twitter had received massive reactions by the platform users.

It all started from a report by Telegraph, when they confirmed the platform’s CEO, Jack Dorsey had revealed in a private event his plans to get rid of the heart-shaped button soon.

Aiming to improve the health of their platform, Dorsey also said that he was not a fan of the like button that was introduced in 2015 to replace a star-shaped button that allowed people to bookmark “favourites” tweets.

The announcement sparked reactions and mixed opinions.

In response, Twitter confirmed that they are still in “the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now” but there are plans to offer healthier and less toxic platform in response to claims over the rise of hate speech.

Rising accusations of anti-conservative bias by the right-wing against Twitter have encouraged conspiracy theorists to develop more theories on the removal of the “like” button and the US midterm elections set to take place on November 6.

Some Twitter users went to suggest that Twitter’s decision to remove the heart-shaped button came in correspondence with the elections, as Twitter aims to suppress and curb conservatives from going to the polls.

Some also suggested that conservatives and republicans are currently getting more likes than their democratic rivals, which might affect the election results.

Others had another suggestions on Twitter’s real reasons to remove the “like” button.