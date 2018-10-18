Ugandan Marries 'Herself' To Escape Social Pressure and Study at Oxford University

Lulu Jemimah, a 32-year-old woman, got married to herself in a wedding ceremony to highlight the pressure she is being exposed to from her family and society. (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Lulu Jemimah Follow >

Lulu Jemimah, a Ugandan 32-year-old woman, has been grabbing news headlines in Uganda for the last week after her wedding images went viral.

The surprise in Lulu’s wedding is the abscense of a groom: rather she got married to “herself”. She says this in perfect compliance with the wishes of her parents and society, who see marriage as providing settlement, security and financial stability for women.

“Marriage is an expression of love and commitment. But for many people back home, it is still considered the only way to guarantee a woman's financial security. These are all things that I want.”

Lulu highlights the fact that despite any professional and educational success she might have achieved, her family still keep nagging her to get married.

On her Twitter, Lulu shared her 'solo' wedding photos with a link where she explained the details of her story and asked for financial assistance to will help her complete her current studies at Oxford University in Britain.

“I am about to start working on the biggest and most ambitious creative writing project I have ever done. Instead, I am worried about whether I will be able to complete it.”