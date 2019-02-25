Unique Photos of Kabul Covered With Snow Shared on Twitter

(Twtiter/@NaveedBacha17)

Pakistanis have been rejoicing with a promising snowfall that came at a time when concerns regarding drought, shortage of water and harsh conditions have been rising.

Residents of the capital Kabul in addition to a few other provinces had witnessed a massive snowfall which was classified as the biggest in years now.

Photos of Kabul streets covered with snow and people celebrating it have been circulating the internet in an intent to show the other face of the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, photos of a group of snowboarding riders while training on the outskirts of Kabul city on prepare for national and international events have been ongoing on the internet.

This comes in a time when the UN said it has documented the highest ever number of casualties in the war-torn nation which calculates to around 11,000 civilian casualties across Afghanistan in 2018.







