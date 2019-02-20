Video of Lesbian Couple Getting Married in Lebanon Sparks Controversy

(YouTube)

A video has been circulating social media in Lebanon of a same-sex marriage that reportedly took place in Lebanon by two women.

The video shows two women, a Lebanese and a Filipino, while exchanging their wedding rings before cutting their wedding cake surrounded by balloons and music.

According to a local Facebook account that first posted the video, the wedding took place in Beirut and was attended by close friends and family. However, there was no confirmation of the place and time of the video nor an official comment on the video.

The video sparked mass reactions split between opposition and those applauding the two women for their courage to take such a step.

While this is not the first same-sex marriage to take place in Lebanon, homosexuality is still criminalized by law, yet various courts have ruled Article 534 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which prohibits sexual relations that "contradict the laws of nature", should not be used to arrest LGBT+ people.

Lebanon is also considered freer than other countries in the Middle East for the LGBT+ community, however, they still face social and legal difficulties.