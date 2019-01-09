Video of Rohingya Men Handcuffed for Deportation in Saudi Arabia Shocks Social Media Users

(Screenshot)

Video footage showing Rohingya men handcuffed and lined up for deportation from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh have circulated social media.

Many Rohingya men has been reportedly arriving to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage visas and overstaying their time for work to help their families back in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh. Rohingya people have been displaced from their homes in Myanmar by the army who launched a brutal attack against them in 2017.

The video was reportedly taken at the Shumaisi Detention Centre in Jeddah where men were gathered and handcuffed for resisting the Saudi authorities attempt to deport them.

The video had shocked and angered many social media users who criticized the Saudi action iagainst the Rohingya refugees who are deemed one of the most persecuted ethnic minorities in the world.