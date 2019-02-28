Video: A Saudi Kisses a Women in Public and Then Walks Into Diner to Order Food

(Screenshot/@News_Brk24)

A video has been circulating the Saudi Twitter feed of a Saudi man who sexually molested a woman in front of a restaurant.

While the place where the incident took place was not confirmed, the video shows the woman while reportedly waiting in line for her food in front of one of the fast-food chains, before suddenly being attacked by a man who kissed her. The women appeared terrified and fled the place quickly.

What was surprising on top of this, is the man’s normal reaction when he continued into the restaurant as if nothing has just happened and the people surrounding him who remained silent without taking any action against him.

Translation: “Harassment in public! This is Entertainment Authority plans in promoting music, dancing, and openness to dissolve society to the level that makes such acts normal and people in the restaurant remain silent without taking any action.”

According to one Saudi account, the police has arrested the man who appeared in the video.

Translation: “Riyadh police detains a man who appeared in a video sexually harassing a woman.”