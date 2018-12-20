Video of Young Saudi Women Running Food Truck Sparks Wide Anger

(Socialmedia)

A video of Saudi women selling food items in a 'food truck, in Saudi Arabia has been widely circulating on the social media for the last few days.

Waves of anger and condemnation was sparked from showing the video of the women that was shameful to say the least for the ultra-conservative Kingdom.

Some attacked the women for having the courage to get up and provide this service. Others criticized authorities for the lack of proper control in streets to stop those women from selling food in a truck.

Translation: “We demand the taking of serious action against those young women for not covering their heads, knowing that they are not Saudis, and their sponsors should be held to account.”