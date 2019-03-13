Viral Video of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash Debunked

(Screenshot)

A video posted on Twitter during this week claiming it shows the moment when the Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on Sunday killing 157 people was debunked.

The video was taken from inside a car showing the plane while veering in the sky before falling rapidly and exploding on the ground.

It went viral and got viewed by more than 23K times.

However, it was debunked by the users who went to the comments to post the original story of the Guardian that dates back to 2013 from Afghanistan, when a Boeing plane crashed after taking off from Afghanistan killing six crew members.

Several videos were shared on the internet claiming it documents the moment when the Ethiopian Airlines flight got crashed but they were all debunked.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed on Sunday, 10 March, killing 157 people.