Viral Video of U.S. Student Attacking Hijabi Girl in Pittsburgh School Toilet

The viral video was shared on social media in the weekend showing a fight between a hijabi girl and another student at Pennsylvania high school in the bathroom.

The incident took place on Friday, however, it gained attention after the video was posted on social media in the weekend.

The video starts with both girls arguing but it is not clear what they were saying, however, the American girl can be heard for few seconds saying: "You're lucky you're from another language, because I will crush you” then she starts punching the hijabi girl who retaliates with few punches of her own.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the police said it is not believed to be a hate crime, instead it was an instance of bullying.