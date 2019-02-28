Watch the Shocking Growth Rate of the Top 15 Global Brands Worldwide

(Screenshot)

A short video has been released on YouTube earlier this month shows the growth rate of the top 15 global brands worldwide, and it has some shocking numbers.

The video posted by TheRankings YouTube channel and based on numbers taken from the global brand consultancy, the Interband, showed how the top 15 worldwide brands have evolved in the period between 2000 and 2018. While some new names climbed the table, others disappeared.

Google, Amazon, and Apple entered the field after 2009 and have achieved rapid growth to reach the top during the past two decades.

Meanwhile, companies like Coca Cola, Nokia, and General Electric have significantly lost their relative value and dropped to the bottom of the list. Some of them had even left the chart.

While the video states facts based on finances and the market’s status, the video illustrates fact of how a few global brands are reshaping how the economy works.