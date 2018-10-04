What to Make of Drew Barrymore's Interview for EgyptAir In-flight Magazine?

Photos were taken from the EgyptAir in-flight magazine for the allegedly faked interview with Drew Barrymore. (Twitter)

A suspect interview found in EgyptAir in-flight magazine - allegedly made with Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore - has grabbed headlines and social media attention for the last 24 hours.

What led to question the interview’s credibility is the controversial remarks of the actress’ relationships and personal life and the remarks allegedly made by her on women and motherhood.

It all started on one of the Egypt Air flights when journalist and Yemen expert Adam Baron was reading the in-flight magazine, Horus, fishing out a surprising interview allegedly of Barrymore with extremely eyebrow-raising remarks.

Adam shared the interview pages and photos on Twitter describing them as “surreal”.

The interview started with the claim that Barrymore decided to concentrate on the “crucial role” of being a mother and how she will resume her career when her daughters, 3 and 5 years olds, grow up.



The story goes on to provide a “psychological explanation” for the actress’ behaviour having been in several past relationships in past. These remarks were seen as “insulting” to Barrymore and led many to confirm that the interview was fabricated.

“It is known that Barrymore has had almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages. Psychologists believe her behavior is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents’ divorce when she was only 9 years.”

Few hours later, the tweet went viral and was shared 100s of times in Egypt and the West who went to question the credibility of the interview.

Some noted that the interview is full of mistakes, grammatical errors which raised doubts it might be faked.

In response, EgyptAir stood by their interview and tweeted on Tuesday night the interview was “a professional magazine interview” conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla, former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and one of the voting members of the Golden Globes.

The tweet was backed by Aida Tekla’s who confirmed the interview was genuine and “far from fake”.

There is still no official confirmation from Barrymore’s side whether the interview was conducted by her personally or not.

However, Buzzfeed news cited Chris Miller, the president of Flower Films and Barrymore Brands saying: “"I’m not aware of this at all and don’t have any record of this interview happening but getting into it now.”