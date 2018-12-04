Why has Christmas Classic ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Upset America's 'Social Justice Warriors'?

(Screenshot from the 1940s music video)

By Randa Darwish

A 1940s-classic “Baby, it's cold outside” has been grabbing news headlines lately with controversy surrounding, it due to what some people called “rapey” theme of the song.

The classical song that has millions of fans for years and is related to Christmas time, has been lately criticized by womens rights activists for conveying a manipulative meaning.

It all started when people noticed the meaning of the lyrics that has a man trying to convince a woman to stay the evening because the weather is cold and the trip home would be difficult, during a time when staying out late for women was less socially acceptable.

Recently in 2018, people noticed that the song conveys the meaning that she wanted to leave and was not comfortable being around the man, however, he insisted on suggesting she stay. The songs lyrics don't entirely back this reading up, but nevermind.

In a time when the MeToo movement is encouraging women to stand up for themselves and be able to say no when it is “NO”, many saw the song offensive and wrong.

The song video:

Last week, a US radio station has announced they are removing the classical song from their playlist after receiving complaints that it conveys a wrong meaning and contradicts what the MeToo movement stands for.

The US radio station also said in a “sensitive” world and timing like this, the MeToo movement encourages women to stand up for their rights and be able to stop men from crossing the red line.

People jumped on the story and sparked discussions if the decision taken by the radio station was correct or not.

Some agreed to the move and also called Starbucks to join the movement and remove “Baby, it’s cold outside” from their playlist.

What do you think? Is the ban justified, or is this another example of busybody US liberals telling everyone else what to think and do?

Meanwhile, many rejected “the political correctness” being suggested by activists.

Defenders of the song argued it was released in a time when women were not allowed to stay out late which makes sense for the whole story.

Others had a different thought about it…

Debates on political correctness have been unstoppable lately in US. With the 1964 Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer return to US TV screens, many jumped on the story claiming the story promotes bullying.