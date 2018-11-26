Will Jamal Khashoggi be TIME's Person of the Year?

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in October 2, 2018 in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. (Image Courtesy: Al Bawaba)

Around this time of year, every year, TIME magazine readers start guessing who will be featured as the 'Person of the Year.'

Meanwhile, with the magazine releasing their annual Person of the Year poll, many voices were raised calling the TIME to choose the Saudi Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally killed in his country’s consulate in Istanbul to be featured for this year.

Khashoggi was killed in October 2018, and since then, massive waves of anger and condemnation were sparked around the world, and some suggested it might change the political map of Saudi Arabia and a turning point in the Middle East politics.

While TIME’s decision cannot always be predicted, many saw the opportunity to demand giving Khashoggi the honor as his killing has controlled news headlines around the world for around two months of the year so far.

Many activists initiated a petition on Change.com demanding the TIME to name Khashoggi their Person of the Year.

The petition reads: “Time Magazine... in this atmosphere where the press is under attack… PLEASE assert the importance of a free press: Name Jamal Khashoggi Person Of The Year!”

Many supported the idea and went on to spread it through social media.

Supporters also suggested that choosing the murdered journalist will be a landmark for him as well as all all journalists around the world risking their lives to speak the truth.

For each year since 1927, US-based TIME magazine has been picking a name of a person, group or movement that has an outstanding impact on the world during the year. With 2017’s selection of the Silence Breakers and Donald Trump for 2016, will the TIME comply with activists calls and name Khashoggi as Person of the Year in 2018?