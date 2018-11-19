Winter Woes in Lebanon: Black Sewage in the 'Paris' of the Middle East

Video shared on social media showing the sewage black water flooding Beirut streets.

Beirut’s Ramlet Al Baida beach was flooded with black sewage as the city witnessed the beginnings of its winter and rainy season.

Shocking videos were shared on social media showing black sewage spewing out of manholes flooding the streets of Beirut.

While Lebanese were in shock and angry at the floods their city witnessed, accusations were pointed at the government. The floodings were a result of poor infrastructure.

Translation: “Sewage water flooded Beirut the day before yesterday.”

Later, government officials took to the media to confirm that they are investigating the sewage. However, initial results put the blame on some poor projects in the area where the flooding occurred.

Translation: “Tsunami of sewage reaches the American University of Beirut.”