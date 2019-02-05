Young American Jews Turn Backs on Free Birthright Tours to Israel

(Twitter)

More young American Jews are raising their voices on a counter campaign to Birthright trips that are being offered to young American Jews to spend a two-week free “educational” trip in Israel.

On hashtag “Return the Birthright”, many young Jews expressed their rejection to the free trips they are being offered.

It all started in April 2018, when hundreds of Jewish students aged between 18-26 in the US protested outside of Birthright gala in Manhattan, where Sheldon Adelson, one of the Birthright trips founders, was granted an award as the “Guardian of the Jewish Future”.

Also on that day, Birthright co-founder Michael Steinhardt showed up at the protest and gave protesters the middle finger as he exited his limousine.

Young protesters confirmed their stance in solidarity with the Palestinians who are prevented from visiting their homeland, while American Jews are going on free trips in addition to being offered Israeli citizenship.

On Twitter as well, many young American Jews joined the campaign.

Some also said the Birthright trips are “fundamentally unjust”, as they are being given free trips to Israel while Palestinian refugees are not allowed to even visit their homes.

Meanwhile, many American Jews who had taken part of the Birthright trips before expressed their support to the campaign and regret to agreeing on being part of it.

Recently, Birthright tours have been receiving wide criticism among the American and Jewish diaspora.

Many groups were seen walking off their Birthright tours in Israel in protest at the Israeli policies toward Palestinians.

For diaspora Jewish youths, the “Birthright” movement has been funded by the Israeli government and several U.S. Jewish organizations to offer a two-week free “educational” trip to Israel.

However, according to the young Americans who left the tours, the trips were “one-sided, misleadingly educational,” offering a skewed perspective on Israel and its relations with Arab neighbours.

