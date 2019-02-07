On Zero Tolerance For FGM Day, Some Still Support Female Circumcision

(AFP/FilePhoto)

While the world is commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that is widely condemned, there seems to be some voices that support it!





Massive debates have been sparked on Twitter on hashtags #ZeroTolerance4FGM, #EndFGM and #لا_لختان_البنات [No for FGM].

Worldwide organizations reported that at least 200 million girls and women alive today have had their genitals mutilated. Meanwhile, the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM was the chance to reaffirm the commitment and support to activists who are trying to legally ban FGM acts around the world.

The violation of the human rights and particularly women and girls rights is being carried out on large-scale around the world; including large parts of Africa, Asia. Meanwhile, it is still carried out in UK and US but with fewer numbers than those in other parts of the world.

Translation: “This [FGM] is not related to Islam, either it is a tradition from the pre-Islamic and the Pharaonic eras. But I am amazed by the number of Egyptian women who used to brag about doing it and still having no problem with doing it to their daughters.”

The act, that is referred to as “female circumcision”, is mostly carried out on girls between infancy and 15 years old. With much pain and bleeding endured during the circumcision operation, it also put girls in lifelong health problems that might cause infections, complications in childbirth and increased risk of newborn deaths.

Many international efforts have been carried out to eliminate the FGM act. One of them is the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, in which advocacy groups concentrate on raising awareness on dangers of this act and the violation of the rights of woman and girls who are being circumcised by force without being offered the choice.

While causes of the FGM are a result of cultural and social factors mixed with some religious interpretations within communities that have been proven wrong by time, some can still justify the act and give grounds for it.

On Twitter, debates were sparked by the Zero Tolerance For FGM Day.

Translation: “While we are all almost sure that we live in 2019, there are some people on Twitter who still live in 76 B.C. More than 30 tweets I saw today that still support FGM. Similar number of tweets I saw also for people attacking Loujain Hathloul brother for defending her instead of “lecturing” her. Funny!”

Many agreed on the fact that the act is a result of cultural beliefs on controlling girls and women lives even by their sexuality.

Meanwhile, some also argued that FGM might not be dangerous for all girls, yet depends on the case.

In Egypt, where the largest number of girls are being circumcised in the Middle East, Dar al-Iftaa Al-Missriyyah, the general Iftaa department, announced the prohibition of FGM.

While many believed FGM is a way to “preserve the girls’ chastity”.

Translation: “Circumcision is to protect girls’ chastity.”