Iran sentences blogger, fiance to 21 years in jail

ALBAWABA - An Iranian court sentenced Iranian blogger Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiance, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, to 21 years in jail.

The court said it found the couple guilty of "encouraging prostitution" in a dance video that was released in Tehran's Azadi Square, according to the local human rights group Iran International.

🔴 القضاء الإيراني يحكم على المدونة استياج حقيقي وخطيبها أمير محمد أحمدي بالسجن 21 عاما



♦️ المحكمة اتهمت استياج وأمير بـ"التشجيع على الدعارة" بعد نشر فيديو رقصهما في ساحة آزادي بـ #طهران



لتفاصيل أكثر | https://t.co/hAhGXN8tK1#العربية #إيران pic.twitter.com/iZ6m60CBFm — العربية (@AlArabiya) January 31, 2023

It said the blogger and her fiance were beaten before both were arrested by security forces in civilian clothes on Nov. 1.

Haghighi was sent to the Qarchak Prison, while her fiancé was confined to Shafaviya Prison. They were not allowed to hire a defense lawyer and the authorities allegedly forced their families to remain silent on the issue, according to Iran International.

وفقا لتقرير "إيران إنترناشيونال" فقد تم الحكم على استياج حقيقي، وخطيبها أمير محمد أحمدي، بالسجن 10 سنوات ونصف السنة، وحظر النشاط على وسائل التواصل عامين، والمنع من السفر عامين. وقد تم اعتقال هذين المدونين الشابين بعد نشر فيديو رقصهما في ساحة آزادي بطهران.

The tribunal examined charges of encouraging corruption and prostitution, gatherings to disturb national security and spreading propaganda against the regime.

By Sara Arabiat