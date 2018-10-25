After the Opening of the Nassib Crossing, Lebanese Shippers Remain Locked out of Vital Trade Routes

Syria's Longest Highway Leads from Aleppo to the Jordanian Nassib Crossing /AFP File Photo

Michal Kranz



The Jordanian government officially re-opened the critical Nassib border crossing between Jordan and Syria for the first time in three years on Oct. 15 according to Reuters, re-invigorating a trade route that used to connect Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean to the rest of the Arab World.

But the regular movement of goods and trucks has not yet fully resumed, according to reports by Lebanese news site El Nashra, and Lebanese traders who relied heavily on the crossing before it closed in 2015 have expressed concerns about high tariffs and a lack of security along the route that runs through Nassib.

In addition, Lebanon’s politicians remain deeply divided on how to deal with the Syrian government, and have so far been unable to reach a deal with Syria on the specifics of Lebanese trade through the border.

“This border at Nassib and Jaber opened. I as a Lebanese trader, do not benefit from this,” Ali Rifai, a Lebanese trader based in Amman, told Al Bawaba. “There is no transit shipping. There are high taxes. Syria takes a lot of money from trucks carrying vegetables, and its high, and afterward there is no route, there is no security to transit. Shippers in Lebanon say the route is not good.”

Rifai moved to Amman in 2015 after the border closed in order to continue shipping goods along the latter half of the trade route from Jordan to Kuwait. In the week before the crossing opened, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Amman, where Bassil stressed that he hoped the border would open as soon as possible. Lebanon’s struggling economy is well positioned to receive a much-needed boost from trade through the crossing.

The route that passed through the Nassib border had been one of Lebanon’s primary trade links to the Arab Middle East until Jordan closed it due to its capture by the Free Syrian Army in April 2015. Since then, according to Lebanese Customs data, the total value of Lebanon’s exports to the Arab Gulf states and Jordan has witnessed a decline, with a general pattern of falling exports from Lebanon to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Lebanese trade to Saudi Arabia saw an extreme drop between 2015 and 2016, when exports dropped by around $105 million. Exports from Lebanon to all four countries in 2018 had fallen to about half of what they had been in 2014.

“Exports have deteriorated since the war in Syria seven years ago by around $1.5 billion, and it should have increased at least 5% per year, so the effect is more than $2 billion negative,” Lebanon’s Minister of Economy and Trade Raed Khoury told Al Bawaba. “Given this information, we are looking forward for this border to open for us to be able to export.”

Although most crossings between Lebanon and Syria have remained open for most of the war, Lebanon’s access to land trade with the rest of the Arab world has been severely limited by the Syrian conflict. Trade routes through Syria’s border with Jordan at Nassib are now the only ones available for trade, as security along Syria’s border with Iraq remains tenuous due to ongoing military activity in the area.

According to Rudy Azzi, the operational manager at J.A. Trucking, a shipping company in Beirut, even transporters like him who have always worked only in Lebanon have been affected by the border’s closure. He said the new influx of transporters turning to Lebanon’s domestic shipping market following the closure has negatively impacted his business.

“You have a huge number of trucks working inside Lebanon so the prices [of trucking services] decreased [by] about 20% in these three years, because they exceeded the demand,” Azzi told Al Bawaba.

Azzi said he hopes regular Lebanese trade through Nassib will alleviate these issues.

“This would be extremely important for us,” Julian Youssef, the freight forwarding manager at Lebanese shipping company ELC Transport Services, told Al Bawaba. “Everyone who works here will start working again on this [crossing], and this will increase our economy.”

Youssef said the highway that passes through Nassib had been the cheapest and fastest route for cargo shipments before the civil war. But once the conflict began, he said shipping became more dangerous, and on one occasion drivers had to abandon their trucks at the Syrian-Jordanian border because of an Islamic State attack in 2014. Youssef and other shippers said the security situation has yet to improve to their liking.

He added that ELC now has to ship its goods to the Gulf by sea, which is more expensive and time-consuming and has caused a downturn in business.

According Imad Amoury, a fruit and vegetable shipper based in Lebanon who like Rifai used to use the Nassib route before 2015, most traders are continuing to ship by sea rather than use the newly-opened crossing.

“I know that still not many people are using the route, and still they have not found the route to be suitable,” he told Al Bawaba. “And the governments must help to clarify the situation, and of course the taxes must be lower for it to work.”

But the Lebanese government has hardly been united in its approach to Syria on the Nassib issue. Shortly after the crossing opened, Lebanese President Michel Aoun appeared to encourage the normalization of trade through the border in a tweet urging “everyone” to “take advantage of opportunities to support the national economy, the realization of citizens’ interests, and the consolidation of a unified national vision to boost the economy and meet the challenges of the current crisis.”

But before Lebanese shippers can use the crossing, Lebanese leaders will have to agree on how, if at all, to approach the Syrian government on the practical matters of restarting trade through the area. Talks between Lebanese and Syrian ministers on the matter have been taking place, but according to sources quoted by Arab News, as of Oct. 15, these “are conducted on an individual level.”

A source within the Syrian government told El Nashra on Oct. 15 that this sort of communication is not enough, and broader negotiations on Lebanese access to Nassib are necessary. But this issue has been a divisive one in Lebanese politics, and the stakes associated with it are high — engaging in formal relations with the Syrian government risks drawing the ire of Lebanon’s international allies and normalizing the repressive regime.

But refusing to takes steps to open trade through the crossing would be irresponsible given Lebanon’s economic downturn. In addition to a large trade deficit, Lebanon is deeply in debt, has had nearly stagnant GDP growth in recent years, and suffers an unemployment rate that officially sits at 10%, but is likely much higher according to a 2017 study.

“We cannot avoid talking to the Syrian government, because there [are] logistics, security issues, custom duty issues and other issues as well,” Khoury told Al Bawaba. “So it is inevitable for us to talk to them and find solutions on the ground.”

Khoury, together with Aoun, belongs to a party that is part of a pro-Syrian alliance in Lebanon’s parliament.

A source contradicted Khoury’s sentiments in comments to Arab News on Oct. 15, saying that Lebanon “will not coordinate with the Syrian government in any way regarding the transit of Lebanese trucks through this border toward the Gulf States.”

“How could any conditions be imposed on the Lebanese side for the crossing of Lebanese trucks at a time when crossings at the Syrian-Lebanese borders take place normally without any preconditions?” the source reportedly added.

A senior official in Lebanon’s administration made similar statements.

“[The Syrians] are trying to create something to say, okay, come and sit with us,” the official told Al Bawaba. “It’s nothing new. It’s a trade issue.”

Although the benefits of restarting shipping routes through Nassib now that it is open are clear for Lebanon, they will have to remain tabled until these serious political and logistical challenges can be adequately addressed.

As Lebanon’s politicians continue to figure out their approach to the trade route through Nassib, traders like Rifai, Youssef, and Amoury will have to continue to wait out the storm.