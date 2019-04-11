Algeria's to Hold Elections in 90 Days for a President

Algerian speaker of the upper house of parliament, Abdelkader Bensalah, is pictured during a parliamentary session at the Palais des Nations in the Algerian capital Algiers on April 9, 2019. (RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

Algeria’s interim President Abdelkader Bensaleh on Tuesday said he will work for holding transparent and fair elections within 90 days.

“I will work for holding elections within 90 days, my time in duty,” Bensaleh, who has become the interim president following a session in the parliament earlier in the day.

Bensaleh said during his first address to the nation that a national commission would be set up for transparent and fair elections.

“This commission will be independent in its decisions to hold transparent elections,” he said, adding that he would not be a candidate for the elections.

“During my interim presidency, I hope to delegate my duty to the president who will be elected with transparent, democratic ways and to ensure building the new Algeria,” Bensaleh concluded.

Earlier Tuesday, Parliament Speaker Abdelkader Bensaleh was officially appointed interim leader.

He replaced long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned last week amid continued protests against his rule.

