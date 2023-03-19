Assad visits UAE, met with Emirati president

  1. Home
Published March 19th, 2023 - 11:25 GMT
(Photo by Hamad AL-KAABI / UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT / AFP)
The Emirati president accompanied his Syrian counterpart to the podium of honor, in the palace, and the national anthem of Syria was played.

ALBAWABA - Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the U.A.E., received Syrian President Bashar Assad upon his arrival, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Asma Assad, at Abu Dhabi.

On Sunday, the Syrian President arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

Assad was greeted with an official reception ceremony upon the arrival of his convoy to al-Watan Palace, which is part of the Emirati presidential palace complex.

Honor guards lined up to salute Assad

In addition, 21 artillery rounds were fired, and a group of honor guards lined up to salute Assad, while a number of Emirati officials participated in the reception too.

Emirati president welcomes his counterpart

The Emirati president welcomed Assad in a tweet he posted, noting that he had discussed with his guest ways to enhance cooperation and coordination on issues that serve stability and development in Syria and the region.

The Syrian president is accompanied on his visit, to U.A.E., by a Syrian delegation of ministers, headed by the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, the Minister of Presidency Affairs, and the Minister of Information.

This is Assad's second visit to U.A.E.

On March 18, 2022, the Syrian President visited the UAE. At that time, it was the first visit that Assad made to an Arab country in more than a decade, due to the Syrian war.

