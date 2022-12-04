Bahrainis protest the Israeli president's visit to Manama

  1. Home
Published December 4th, 2022 - 07:16 GMT
Protesters in Bahrain ( AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Bahrainis take to the streets ahead of the visit of the Israeli president Isaac Herzog that is due to start on Sunday.

Herzog is on a state visit to Bahrain. He is invited by the Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa al  Khalifa. The protesters chanted “death to Israel” on Friday at rallies called for by opposition groups and pro-democracy campaigners, and under the motto “Normalization is treason,” according to Press TV

Bahraini protests are being held nationwide and covered on the social media with plenty of hashtags.

There are plenty of videoclips showing the extent of protests against the Israeli visit.

 


