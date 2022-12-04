Bahrainis protest the Israeli president's visit to Manama

ALBAWABA - Bahrainis take to the streets ahead of the visit of the Israeli president Isaac Herzog that is due to start on Sunday.

Ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Bahrain, demonstrators take to the streets to protest normalization, chanting "Death to Israel," "Death to America." pic.twitter.com/D0FxxUTLb0 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) December 3, 2022

Herzog is on a state visit to Bahrain. He is invited by the Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa. The protesters chanted “death to Israel” on Friday at rallies called for by opposition groups and pro-democracy campaigners, and under the motto “Normalization is treason,” according to Press TV.

Protests in Bahrain against Israeli President Herzog's upcoming visit to the Gulf state. pic.twitter.com/0vJO3xyBpc — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 4, 2022

Bahraini protests are being held nationwide and covered on the social media with plenty of hashtags.

#Bahrain | Ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Bahrain, demonstrators take to the streets to protest normalization, chanting "Death to Israel," "Death to America." The Cradle News..... pic.twitter.com/3tkDg9KEkD — Suat Kılıçtaş (@Suatklcts) December 3, 2022

There are plenty of videoclips showing the extent of protests against the Israeli visit.