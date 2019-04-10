Despite His Dim Prospects to be Israel's PM Gantz Remains Optimistic

Retired Israeli general Benny Gantz (C), one of the leaders of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) political alliance, reacts as he appears before supporters at the alliance headquarters in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2019. MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

Benny Gantz, the Blue and White political party leader, said on Wednesday that despite the lack of prospect of being able to form a government coalition, he remains optimistic.

Gantz stressed, "Although the skies look dark, the result is not final yet. There may be some electoral movements and we may be able to take the necessary political steps.”

He added, “Our voters wanted hope and we gave it to them. It’s an historic and unprecedented achievement."

Currently, the Central Elections Committee (CEC) is counting “double envelopes,” which are the votes of Israeli soldiers, hospital patients, inmates, women in shelters, election officials, and diplomats in foreign countries, and are always counted last.

Several party leaders are relying on the results of the “double envelopes,” in hope that they will raise their party above the electoral threshold.

This article has been adapted from its original source.