Does Palestine Need Elections? A Debate with Mouin Rabbani (Podcast)

The separation wall, laden with graffiti (AFP/FILE)

By Ty Joplin





Palestinians appear more politically disempowered than ever.

The Israeli occupation of the West Bank continues its slow creep, and Palestinians in Gaza face dire conditions amid a years-long blockade. The U.S. is favoring Israel more staunchly than ever before. Arab states around them are coming out more publicly about their partnerships with Israel, which were once long-held secrets that were carefully guarded from the Arab public.

Meanwhile, both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority seem more concerned with maintaining power and crushing dissent than working to guarantee the rights of Palestinians.

So what can Palestinians do?

Al Bawaba spoke with Mouin Rabbani, a Senior Fellow at Institute for Palestine Studies, Co-Editor of Jadaliyya on this question. The conversation is more or less a continuation of the last episode’s discussion with Nadi Hijab, another influential Palestinian thinker.

Mouin Rabbani (Rabbani Foundation)

By their rhetoric, both the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Hamas are dedicated to creating a Free Palestine, but in their actions, they stand for something else entirely. They both maintain a brutal chokehold on their respective territories, crushing dissent to their rule without any semblance of accountability.

Hamas and the PA and running corrupt operations hellbent on maintaining control.

“I think it would also be accurate to say their pursuit of national objectives is often subordinated to the pursuit of power in office within their petty fiefdoms in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip,” Rabbani says.

Rabbani claims the PLO’s agreement with Israel to establish the Palestinian Authority was a trap, guaranteed to fail eventually. “They got an extensive set of responsibilities..with fairly limited authority.”

So what are Palestinians to do ensure their rights are protected and their wills represented by a government? Do they mobilize en masse, do they pressure for elections, do they stick with the old leadership or seek new forms of representation entirely? How can they do any of this?

In essence, Rabbani argues to drop the framework of the Oslo Agreements, and to re-establish a broad-based Palestinian coalition, but does not think this can be done by a democratic election.

“It’s a common feature in elections that the winner takes power and offers the loser of the election nothing,” says Rabbani, adding that “the whole purpose of free and fair democratic elections is to separate winners from losers.” If the goal is power sharing and creating a coalition, then an election won’t achieve this according to him.

Instead, he argues that Palestinians ought to pressure their leaders to create a unified national movement, though he acknowledges that both Hamas and the PA make a point to violently put down populist uprisings if they cannot control their direction.

To listen to the full conversation on Itunes, click here: