Global Trends to Watch in 2019

2018 was a momentous year for the world. But many of its biggest developments foreshadow a fast and radically shifting 2019.

Trying to predict specific events for the year ahead, while tempting, is basically futile. Instead, here’s a look at 5 emerging trends from 2018 that are likely to accelerate in the year ahead.

From China’s growing economic ambitions and Europe’s rising populist movements to the atomization of violent conflict, 2019 looks to be one that could shake up the world in deeper ways than 2018 did.

Here are the top 5 trends to watch out for in 2019.

1. Xi Jinping’s ‘New Era’ and the March Towards Surveillance

China’s President Xi Jinping has been leading the country since 2013, but many of his economic and political visions only began to materialize in 2017 and 2018. The past 18 months or so laid the foundations for Jinping’s domestic and foreign visions, which have been packaged as a “New Era” for China.

The ‘New Era’ for China however, is beginning to take on a new meaning and carries broader implications for the world; more surveillance, human rights violations, China-centric trade agreements and power grabs by China. The lattermost point can be taken literally: in Oct, China kidnapped the president of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, who hasn’t been seen since and is feared dead.

Most importantly, it seems likely China will continue its systemic surveillance and mass detention of its Muslim minority groups, a processed that began in 2017 and accelerate in 2018. It is likely over a million Muslims have been stuffed in newly created concentration camps, which are marketed as detention and ‘re-education’ centers.

As the detentions and surveillance has carried on past the condemnations of human rights groups and other governments, China has become more clever and insidious in portraying its anti-religious campaign.

But satellite imagery shows that dozens of camps have been expanded, some of which can now hold tens of thousands of detainees indefinitely. Many of the surveillance tech paid for and developed by state-alligend tech companies is now being exported all around the world, often to other governments that have questionable records on human rights like Venezuela, Malaysia and Zimbabwe.

Jinping has also begun negotiating and finalizing trade deals with dozens of other countries around the world, many of which will reshape the global economy in 2019 to revolve a little bit more around China.

Nicknamed the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ Jinping has promised hundreds of billions to be traded between China and other nations, but many experts have sounded alarms that Chinese deals and loans, while attractive at first, amount to debt traps or soft power grabs.

China’s high-interest loans carry significant risk for countries that cannot pay back the amount, and often result in China acquiring infrastructure and assets built with the loans.

In practical terms, this means China will be able to rapidly expand its economic reach and direct control of elements other nations’ economies in 2019.

2. Rising Populism in Europe and the U.S.

2018 was the year of the populist revolt in Europe to begin shaping the countries’ politics in profound was. At the end of the year, with the U.K.’s Brexit deal in turmoil and parts of central Paris in virtual lockdown, there’s every sign populist movements will only gain greater influence in 2019.

France’s “gilets jaunes” or “yellow vests” protests have resulted in hundreds of arrests and thousands of injuries in December. The U.K.’s Tory party is still struggling to negotiate the terms of its exit from the E.U., Switzerland just elected a rightwing populist to the ceremonial role of president, Italy has begun barring ships filled with refugees to land on its shores, Hungary’s Viktor Orban continued degrading the country’s democratic institutions and Poland’s Law and Justice party has almost finished removing Poland from the list of democracies in the world.

While these movements have different agendas, support bases and classifications as ‘rightwing’ or ‘leftwing’ populist movements, they all carry a skepticism of traditional governments and parties, and despise the centrist, neoliberal proceduralism many blame for their country's ills.

2019 will likely be the year that even more establishment politicians fall to populists, while countries currently ruled by populist agendas begin to see the implications of their policy shifts. It will be a testing year for them, to see whether they can effectively govern or whether they get caught up in the bureaucracies of governance and rejected by their own base of support.

Nevertheless, they will all signficiattnyl influence the economic landscape of Europe and its policies with regards to refugees. Many populist governments rose to power on nativist platforms that promised to stem refugee intake.

But now that Syria, the largest source of asylum seekers in Europe, is leveling off, many will need to find new scapegoats for which to pin the blame on their country’s perceived declines.

3. Climate Change

No list of 2019 projections would be complete without mentioning climate change. Scientists are predicting that 2019 will be the hottest year in recorded history and islands are beginning to disappear under rising sea levels. Eight were gone by the end of 2017 and in Oct 2018, a Hawaiian island went under water.

2019 will be the year of even more drastic and powerful storms and cataclysmic damage. A recent U.S. report issued by the White House argued that climate change will wreak havoc on the country’s economy and cost billions in damages.

One particular issue to watch out for will be droughts. Throughout the Middle East, severe droughts have cut the supply of staple foods such as breads, resulting in massive, destabilizing protests. Many have pointed out that historic droughts directly led to the Arab Spring in 2011 that captured much of the region and drove millions to seek refuge from violence in Europe.

4. Global Refugee Flow

For the past five years, the world has struggled to cope with the massive influx of refugees from the Middle East and northern Africa. But as the largest conflicts stabilize, refugee flow has slowed and some are beginning to return.

2019 then, will likely be year testing how the world negotiates the return of refugees back to fragile home countries. Syrian refugees in Lebanon are slowly returning and borders have opened between Syria and Jordan. In Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya are beginning to return to Myanmar.

Human rights activists have warned that the Syrian government and Myanmar government, which are both responsible for mass killings, will welcome returning refugees only to persecute them further.

To the west, thousands of migrants and asylum seekers from Latin and Central America are emptying out some countries while inundating others. Colombia, for example, has taken in over a million Venezuelans fleeing violence and a desperate economy. Projections suggest Colombia will take in another three million by 2021.

Meanwhile, the U.S. under Trump has accepted less and less refugees and asylum seekers. The U.S. typically takes in around 96,000 refugees, but in 2018, the U.S. only accepted about 22,000 and promises to clamp down even more in 2019.

5. The Atomization of War

Throughout the past years, something curious has happened with wars: they are atomizing, or becoming more multi-layered with numerous factions pursuing a variety of interests in the same theater.

So far, international conventions regulating conflicts have not caught up to this development, which includes a rapid proliferation of mercenaries and profit-seeking players becoming more involved with conflicts around the globe.

In Syria, Russia’s Wagner Group has sent thousands of mercenaries to the frontlines in order to aid the Assad regime while giving Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, the ability to understate his own country’s involvement in the war.

Iran’s regime as well has relied heavily upon mercenaries and funding local Syrian militias to pursue its agenda in the country without having to admit to doing so. Iran has sent thousands of Afghan refugees, who are seeking citizenship in Iran, to the frontlines of Syria as cannon fodder in exchange for the promise of a good wage and a pathway to citizenship.

Yemen though, stands above the rest as a case study as a war that will redefine the paradigm of how conflicts will be fought in the future.

Some of its main players, such as the U.A.E., has almost entirely outsourced its war effort to Latin American mercenaries and proxy Yemeni militias operating inside the country. The outsourcing veils the extent of the U.A.E.’s involvement in the war and skirts international laws regulating wartime conduct and culpability for war crimes. The U.A.E. was also found to have hired American mercenaries to assassinate members of the Muslim Brotherhood and Saudi ally al-Islah in Yemen.

On top of all this, al Qaeda has been contracted by numerous sides to serve as a temporary proxy. More than a war, what is happening in Yemen now is a series of contestations over interests and foretells how conflicts may play out in the near future.

One man in particular has been responsible for a breathtaking array of efforts to privatize armies: Erik Prince. The former CEO of Blackwater, a private military firm responsible for a notorious civilian massacre in Iraq, Prince is responsible for drafting the blueprint for the U.A.E,’s Colombian mercenary army and is now involved in training private security forces in Xinjiang, China.

Prince, and the wider proliferation of mercenaries, will likely have profound impacts on wartime conduct, strategy and mechanisms to hold armies accountable.

The year ahead will then be a test for the international community to modernize its wartime norms.