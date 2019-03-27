Good News for Democrats: Easily Provable Collusion Exists That’s Been Damaging American Democracy

A political cartoon depicting the power of 19th century robber barons and industrialists (1889, Samuel Ehrhardt)

Welp: the much-awaited results of the Special Counsel report have disappointed millions of Americans hoping to find the smoking gun finally proving Trump was a foreign asset for Russia.

But before we weep and wail at the agony of knowing Russia and Trump did not in fact pound U.S. democratic institutions into dust, there is proven, tangible and pervasive collusion that has been breaking down democracy.

For those who care that their voices are politically heard and represented, Russia may not be the saboteur they suspected it to be, but undue corporate influence certainly is.

A 2016 study from the Institute for New Economic Thinking found that the best way to predict who wins U.S. congressional elections is simply follow the money.

Their study observed a dramatic corollary relationship between the most well-funded candidate and the percentage vote they receive. They then accounted for the potential counter-argument that candidate donations are merely a byproduct of their electability in the first place, and still found that money drives one’s electability to a stark degree.

The figure shows how much money a candidates rakes in and what percent of the vote they get. In every House election between 1980 and 2014, there appears to be a straight line showing the more money someone receives, the more votes they get. It’s that simple. They found the same in Senate elections in the same paper.

Thanks to a 2010 supreme court ruling, and the proliferation of PACs and Super PACs, corporate donations regularly go into the millions for candidates. There is no limit to corporate giving.

The legal system has increasingly ruled that money is free speech, meaning the U.S. political system is at risk of transforming from a “one person one vote” system into a “one dollar one vote” scheme, where the more money you have, the more political influence you get.

To make matters worse, once a candidate is elected, there is reason to believe they will not represent the will of their constituents, but rather a small, privileged class of elites and interest groups.

A famous 2014 Princeton study found that elites and interest groups maintain disportionate influence over the outcomes of U.S. policy. The study’s damning abstract reads:

“Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence.”

Inside the study, researchers found that if a potential policy has low support among wealthy Americans, it will be adopted about 18% of the time. On the other hand, if that policy proposal has high support among elites, it will be adopted around 45% of the time.

Compare that to if an issue is support among less wealthy Americans. Even if a majority of less wealthy Americans want a particular policy change but the wealthy don’t, the study finds that popular opinion generally does not win out.

A popular interpretation of the study is that the U.S. has stopped being a democracy, and is now functionally an oligarchy.

Trump may not be an asset to Russia, but countless studies have confirmed for years that many U.S. politicians act as assets to elite interests.

Elite interests not only appear to dictate which politicians get elected, they also direct the political behavior of those elected officials.

That’s a far more tangible and troubling challenge for preserving or resurrecting the integrity of American democracy.