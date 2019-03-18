How the International Community May be Exacerbating the War in Yemen, with Nadwa al-Dawsari

(AFP/FILE)

By Ty Joplin

The war in Yemen, which has been raging since March 2015, shows no sign of stopping or slowing down. Organizations working in the country estimate that almost 100,000 have died, and it is only getting more lethal. It is the site of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe and it is man-made.

The international community’s current approach to ending the war has been to engage the major players perpetuating it: the Iran-backed rebel Houthis, the Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni government.

However, after five years of endless rounds of talks, round tables, negotiations and conferences, it is increasingly clear that these powers are not interested in ending the conflict, as they have gained considerable power and influence thanks to the instability and chaos the violence has sewn. The floundering, U.N.-mediated Stockholm Agreement, which has yet to be fully implemented, is the latest attempt by the community to leverage some kind of resolution to no avail.

Nadwa al-Dawsari looks at this systemic failure to end the war and sees the need for a paradigm shift from the international community: stop focusing on these major players, and look to empower local Yemeni politics in order to achieve sustainable peace.

Re-think the idea that the most prosperous Yemen is one united by a strong national government. It may not be true.

Al-Dawsari was raised in Taiz, a city in southwestern Yemen that was once known as the country’s cosmopolitan hub.

She was forced to leave her country in 2012 due to the war, and has been pushing for the international community to adopt more nuanced policy positions within Yemen ever since. She is the Yemen country director for the Center for Civilians in Conflict, a non-resident senior fellow at the Project on Middle East Democracy, and thinks a potential solution for Yemen lies partially with its tribes, whom al-Dawsari has studied for over 17 years.

Al-Dawsari spoke with Al Bawaba about Yemen’s tribes and its local political scene, and how some areas have remained bastions of relative stability throughout the war thanks to strong customary laws and tribal influence that emphasizes peace, compromise and mediation.

She contends this localized blueprint may work better than one which over-emphasizes national unity and a deal forged by the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition. In other words, the international community may serve the people of Yemen better if it works to grant them more local autonomy.

According to her, the conflict is about long-standing grievances and “a small elite who come from the north have captured the resources and power for hundreds of years at the expense of the rest of Yemen.”

“The state has almost always been almost absent in tribal areas,” but tribal rules of conflict mediations and governance has kept those areas stable.

Earlier in al-Dawsari’s career, when she advocated for the international community to engage with Yemen’s local governments, she was roundly dismissed as someone who romanticized tribalism. Now, because the war appears unstoppable and its major powers have proven nearly impossible to negotiate with, analysts are beginning to take her initial recommendation more seriously.

Al-Dawsari describes a complex set of mutually agreed upon social rules that govern tribal areas.

In her view, current efforts by the international community to negotiate peace are doomed to fail, because international leaders are only negotiating with the country’s ruling elite, who have a history of destabilizing the country to gain power.

“I think the international community should stop being too fixated on a national solution,” she said.

Yemen itself is a diverse country, filled with ethnically distinct populations who live in relative isolation from one another. In this context, Yemen's tribes serve as crucial linchpins to local governance, tying communities together with norms that emphasize collective responsibility.

Throughout most of its history, Yemen was divided into multiple states. It was not until 1990 that these individual states merged to form modern-day Yemen.

Since then, constant conflicts have mired the young country.

To this, al-Dawsari argues the international community should not be beholden to the current governmental structure in Yemen if it does not promote peace. She thinks more attention ought to be paid to Yemen’s local government structures that are built off of Yemen’s age-old tribal relations rather than plans to keep Yemen united under one government.

The tribes help local authorities maintain order and promote stability, al-Dawsari has observed. As a result, these areas governed by this local system have been far more stable throughout the war.

For example, the regions of al-Jawf and Ma’rib are held together by local governments and tribes with generations of experience in mediation. Thanks to this system, they have been spared from much of the ongoing violence and have a functional economy, while other regions struggle with mass starvation and skyrocketing prices for vital goods.

“If you promote these pockets of stability, you create demand for peace from the local level; not from top-down, but from bottom-up.”

If the international community is dedicated to waging peace, al-Dawsari argues, then they should not attempt to dictate the structure of Yemen’s politics but rather incubate the pre-existing local systems of rule, which in turn will organically develop its own sustainable peace.

“I think people should keep an open mind. The international community cannot force a certain solution for Yemen.”

In practice, this may mean granting regions more local autonomy with a federalist framework and coordinating with those local authorities to enforce peace within their regions. From there, al-Dawsari predicts isolated pockets of peaceful regions will grow as order is established throughout the country, and eventually a long-term national peace will emerge.

“As a Yemeni, I’m very happy with five Yemen states that are respectful of each other, that function friendly with each other than one Yemen where everybody [is] fighting each other like the case now,” al-Dawsari said.

In determining what the political future looks like for Yemen, “you just have to let Yemenis decide… Help them… Start going to local areas and talk to local actors. Bring out their voice.”

