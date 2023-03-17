ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

ALBAWABA - The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged role in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The court alleged that Putin is responsible for war crimes, including the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

The court said the crimes were committed in Ukraine from the outset of the Russian invasion of the country on Feb. 24 last year.

Russia denied committing war crimes during the year-long war.

Many people remain at large, despite arrest warrants issued against them by the the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court.