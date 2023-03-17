ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2023 - 04:07 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP)
Highlights
The Hague-based International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin for his alleged role in kidnapping Ukrainian children.

ALBAWABA - The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged role in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The court alleged that Putin is responsible for war crimes, including the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

The court said the crimes were committed in Ukraine from the outset of the Russian invasion of the country on Feb. 24 last year.

Russia denied committing war crimes during the year-long war.

Many people remain at large, despite arrest warrants issued against them by the the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court.

Tags:Netherlandsthe HagueInternational Criminal CourtRussiaMoscowPresident Vladimir Putinarrest warrantWar CrimesUkraineabducting Ukrainian children

