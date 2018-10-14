Interpol Has Troubling Relationships With China, Russia and the UAE

The Interpol Logo (AFP)

The shock arrest and resignation of the head of Interpol Meng Hongwei has prompted a lot of speculation about what he might have done to upset the highest authorities in China’s Communist Party, which detained the Chinese national a week ago.

Yet it’s interesting to consider what Meng’s detention and resignation says about China’s relationship to Interpol, and the state of Interpol as an organisation. The Communist Party had cheered Meng’s ascension to the top of the organisation. But now, it seems they have no qualms about taking that position away from him – a step which one might think that would reduce Chinese influence within Interpol.

But what really is this international policing service? Is Interpol, as it is sometimes alleged, an easy tool for autocratic countries to pursue their agendas abroad? Or is it less useful to foreign powers than they might have hoped, as China’s provocative arrest of Meng would suggest?

Or is Interpol a flawed but still effective organisation, doing its best to ensure international justice with the tools it has? In reality, it’s a little of all these things.

There’s no shortage of confusion about what Interpol can and cannot do. It is not, as it is often made out to be, a global policing service in its own right. Rather, it is a member’s club of national police services, through which police forces transmit information, and allows different countries’ police services to help each other. Given the transnational nature of much contemporary crime, and the tendency for criminals to try and escape justice by going abroad, it makes sense to facilitate global policing cooperation.

Essentially, if a person commits a crime and then flees the country where they did it, the police department of that country issues an Interpol notice, which all police forces who are members of the organization will receive. The organization now has 192 member states who can use this system to cooperate. Receiving an Interpol notice should put member states on alert, so that their police forces can apprehend the suspect if he or she turns up in their country.

In theory, simple enough. But in practice, the organization has serious weaknesses. And it means that Interpol member states can use the organization from a position of strength, sometimes for deeply dubious purposes. Interpol’s odd legal status means that it can have a hard time separating its own agenda from that of its member states. Dr. Paul Swallow, a Senior Lecturer in the School of Law, Justice and Computing at the University of Canterbury, and an expert in international policing told Al Bawaba:

“From its inception in Vienna in 1923, Interpol has the status of an informal private network of police agencies. In this sense Interpol is not really an intergovernmental body, although it would very much like to be so. Its constitution is not an intergovernmental legal document as such, it was written in 1956 by police officers and has many faults and poorly worded sections. In fact, Interpol’s legal status is rather unclear, to the point where it has had to publish a book to try to explain things.”

Interpol thus cannot exercise jurisdiction of its own. It is rather a complementary service that some police departments do not feel they need, and that some depend on more than others. Dr. Swallow added:

“Its work would be largely irrelevant to many western governments, who consider it a matter for their police forces whether they belong to it or use its services. And indeed there are many other mechanisms by which police officers can communicate internationally, especially in Europe with bodies such as Europol.”

There are other frustrating, and surprising shortfalls, like that Interpol cannot help other organs of international justice very much. It has no special mandate, for instance, to make its member states arrest people who are wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is despite the fact that Interpol’s website says the organization wants to take a leading role in fighting crimes against humanity and genocide, which the ICC was set up to prosecute. Interpol can and does put out notices when an arrest warrant is issued by the ICC, but it cannot push a member state’s police service to arrest them.

And Interpol notices themselves have a controversial history. Sometimes they’re accused of lacking bite. An awkward moment ensued in 2012 when Youssef Boutros-Ghali - a former Egyptian Minister who was subject to an Interpol Red Notice and was facing a 30-year prison sentence if he was caught and extradited to Egypt - casually attended a lecture at the London School of Economics. He ran out after being identified by students in the theatre.

At the time, Interpol commented that “A member country is not obliged to arrest the subject of a red notice. It is a matter entirely for the countries concerned.”

Detained former Head of Interpol Meng Hongwei (AFP)

But more often, the story is the opposite. Interpol’s notices, particularly their “Red Notices”, have come under fire after several high-profile cases of their abuse. The most notorious case is that of Bill Browder. Browder is a hedge-fund manager who had angered Vladimir Putin’s government, after pursuing anti-corruption proceedings against the Russian government, and campaigning for justice for his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was killed whilst in prison in Russia. In May this year, Browder tweeted that he had been arrested by Spanish police on an Interpol arrest warrant issued by Russia. Later, he announced that the Spanish police had released him, writing on Twitter:

“Spanish National Police just released me after Interpol General Secretary in Lyon advised them not to honor the new Russian Interpol Red Notice. This is the 6th time that Russia has abused Interpol in my case.”

How, though, is it possible for such an evidently problematic case to have been granted a red notice in the first place? A closer look at the process of how a Red Notice is issued tells us more. Dr. Swallow said:

“Should a court issue a warrant for the arrest of a given individual who is believed to be abroad, the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol (each country has an NCB) in the country concerned will ask the Interpol HQ at Lyon to issue a Red Notice for that person, and for the suspects name to be included on Interpol’s database of wanted people.

Interpol has the right to refuse issuing such a Notice should it consider the issuing of the warrant in the first to be in breach of Interpol’s Constitution’s Article 3 which states “It is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.” However, Interpol holds no responsibility for checking the veracity or correctness of the request for a Red Notice, it merely decides whether Article 3 is applicable. That responsibility lies with the arresting police officers and the criminal justice system in the country in which the suspect is located.”

It is thus easy for requests for Red Notices to slip through Interpol’s limited safeguards. But the Browder case got even more confusing, since Interpol flatly denied ever having issued a Red Notice in the first place. Moreover, Interpol said it had previously rejected several Russian requests to arrest Browder. However, there is another kind of notice, a “diffusion notice”, which can be circulated directly between Interpol member states. Essentially, Russia could send a request to arrest Browder to all Interpol member states, without having to go through any centralized approval process. Interpol admitted that a diffusion notice to arrest Browder was filed, and while Interpol had requested the notice to be removed, it had no way of making the member states comply.

There’s a further matter in which Interpol member states can be poised to have too much power over the organization, and that is funding. Interpol’s core budget is actually quite low for an international organization. Its members each pay an annual subscription fee, and these fees make up a $60 million budget. However, there was a tricky patch in the organization’s history, in which it tried to expand by accepting money from private companies.

Unfortunately, this came with strings attached. There was an “anti-corruption partnership” with FIFA, which with hindsight was certainly ironic, if not embarrassing. In 2011, FIFA donated $20 million to an Interpol program which would clamp down on match fixing. Phillip Morris donated $15 million towards Interpol efforts to prevent cigarette smuggling. If it continued to let private funding determine the direction of its growth, Interpol was risking giving itself a very odd set of priorities at best, and serious conflicts of interest at worst.

It has since clamped down on donations from private entities, and it has clarified that it will not accept money from the “tobacco, arms, alcohol, sex, and gambling industries”. However, the organization is still not immune from conflicts of interest, since states have the option to donate extra sums to the Interpol Foundation, the foundation which expands Interpol’s capacity in key security areas. The United Arab Emirates donated $54 million to the Interpol Foundation in late March.

The donation itself may not have raised eyebrows, except that three days later, Interpol issued a Red Notice for Christian Elombo, a French personal trainer who had allegedly helped Princess Latifa of Dubai escape her home. All evidence suggests that Princess Latifa was leaving Dubai of her own accord, and she had asked her friends for help in escaping her family’s clutches. Yet Interpol’s Red Notice, issued at the request of the ruling Al-Maktoum family of Dubai, stated that Elombo was wanted on kidnapping charges. Elombo was detained for six weeks in a Luxembourg prison due to the notice, until the charges were dropped. However, accusations that the UAE abuses the Interpol system are myriad.

The UAE has reportedly used Interpol as a quasi-debt collection service, as well as for other matters that should be pursued under civil rather than criminal law.

There are evidently serious flaws in Interpol’s infrastructure, flaws which will damage the institution’s credibility if they are not rectified. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that countries still see value to the organization, since they continue to invest in it. Dr. John Casey, an expert in international policing and a Senior Lecturer at Baruch College at the City University of New York told Al Bawaba:

“In light of Meng Hongwei, China has evidently prioritized its internal anti-corruption efforts over any impact on its relationship with Interpol. But Interpol will continue to be valuable to its 192 member countries. Governments of all ideologies have a common interest in fighting crime. That is why Interpol is second largest intergovernmental organization after the UN. The only UN member that is not a member of Interpol is North Korea.”

Still, Interpol would do well to clarify whether it is a force in its own right, or – for better or for worse – a tool of its member states. And it can only do this by choosing whether or not to boost its resilience against those members that would abuse its power.