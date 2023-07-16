Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Settler injured in a shooting near Bethlehem

July 16th, 2023
ALBAWABA - A shooting incident near a military checkpoint in Teqoa in Bethlehem, resulted in injuring at least one Israeli settler. The shooter reportedly fired from inside a moving car ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iraq's PM Mohammed Al-Sudani to visit Damascus

Iraq's PM Mohammed Al-Sudani to visit Damascus

Published July 16th, 2023 - 09:05 GMT
Al-Sudani
raqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani attends the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership" in Sweimeh by the Dead Sea shore in central-west Jordan on December 20, 2022. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - According to a statement by the Government Media Office in Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani left for Damascus, marking the first visit by an Iraqi official to Syria in 13 years. 

Al-Sudani is expected to cover a number of important common issues between the two nations. An Iraqi official stated that: "al-Sudani will be tackling the Iraqi-Syrian border file, stopping the infiltration of militants and drug and captagon smuggling networks from the Syrian side to Iraq, and the urgency to activate joint cooperation on security and intelligence between Baghdad and Damascus". 

The visit comes as Iraq, along with other Arab countries and the Gulf, has recently supported Syria's readmission into the Arab League, which suspended Damascus' membership following the outbreak of the country's civil conflict in 2011. Syria's membership resumed in early May.

 

Tags:IraqSyriaPresident Bashar al-AssadMohamed Shia al-Sudani

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now