Iraq's PM Mohammed Al-Sudani to visit Damascus

ALBAWABA - According to a statement by the Government Media Office in Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani left for Damascus, marking the first visit by an Iraqi official to Syria in 13 years.

Al-Sudani is expected to cover a number of important common issues between the two nations. An Iraqi official stated that: "al-Sudani will be tackling the Iraqi-Syrian border file, stopping the infiltration of militants and drug and captagon smuggling networks from the Syrian side to Iraq, and the urgency to activate joint cooperation on security and intelligence between Baghdad and Damascus".

The visit comes as Iraq, along with other Arab countries and the Gulf, has recently supported Syria's readmission into the Arab League, which suspended Damascus' membership following the outbreak of the country's civil conflict in 2011. Syria's membership resumed in early May.