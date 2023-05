ALBAWABA An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a ramming attack in the West Bank village of Hawara on Sunday.

إصابة مستوطن إسرائيلي في عملية دهس قرب حاجز حوارة جنوبي نابلس#الجزيرة pic.twitter.com/d7UjLkeW7J — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) May 21, 2023

Israeli occupation soldiers force Palestinians to close their shops in Huwwara town, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Hawara's main road leads to Israeli settlements, and their residents drive use it on a daily basis. In recent months, there have been several shooting incidents there.