Jordan Government Confirms Seven Coronavirus Cases

The government on Sunday announced that seven coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Kingdom, including a Jordanian who arrived in Jordan from the UK.

The government announced six cases on Sunday morning, among them four French tourists and a Jordanian who was in contact with a US tourist, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Health announced a seventh case; an Iraqi national who resides in Jordan but arrived in the Kingdom from abroad.

Health Minister Saad Jaber said during the announcement on Sunday morning that 250 coronavirus tests were performed on Saturday, all of which came back negative. He noted that the Health Ministry is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to follow proper health measures.

"If we overcome the two-week period with full control, then we can say that we eliminated the disease," Jaber added.

Also during the announcement, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that the measures announce by the government will be applied to all, including airports, restaurants, cafes and public gatherings, among others.

Adaileh also expressed his hopes that the situation will be contained within two weeks, adding that the government will take the proper measures until then. He also voiced his appreciation for the private sector's response to the government's procedures.

According to Jaber, the Jordanian citizen who arrived from the UK on March 8 was experiencing some symptoms of the virus at midnight on Saturday, and tested positive after visiting the hospital. The citizen has been quarantined, Jaber said.

The minister added that a French tourist reported breathing difficulties while in a hotel in Amman. A specialised team was sent to check on him and three other French nationals who were with him.

Samples were taken from the four French tourists, who all tested positive and were quarantined, Jaber noted.

As for the Jordanian who was in contact with an American tourist who came to the Kingdom from Egypt for two days, the minister said that after discovering that the tourist was infected with the virus, those who were in contact with her were tested.

The Jordanian citizen tested positive, Jaber said, adding that the test is being redone to confirm the result. The minister noted that he expects the new result to also come back positive.

He said that the Kingdom is expecting the return of thousands of Jordanians from infected areas abroad, noting that each will be given home quarantine instructions. If any of the returning citizens experience symptoms, the epidemic monitoring team will implement the proper procedures regarding sterilisation and testing.

Regarding a Canadian tourist who was confirmed to be infected with the virus after leaving the Kingdom, the minister said that 28 people who were in contact with her have been identified and tested. Test results showed that all are clear of infection. However, they will undergo testing again to confirm the result.

Prince Hamza Hospital Director Abdul Razzaq Khashman said that the six confirmed cases announced earlier on Sunday are all in stable condition, according to Petra.