Kuwait Tells US Embassy No Gay Rights Here Thank You!

Published June 3rd, 2022 - 12:13 GMT
ALBAWABA - A tiff is currently going on between Kuwait's Foreign Ministry and the US Embassy in the country over gay rights. 

The Foreign Ministry has summed the acting American chargé d'affaires James Holtsnider over two tweets published from the Embassy supporting gay rights. 

News of the summons has been all over the social media and which has been made public on the website of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It stated the Ministry summoned the Acting US Chargé d'Affairs and he met with the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Americas Affairs, Nawaf Abdul Latif Al-Ahmad and in light of the homosexuality tweets the official said Kuwait rejects of what was published and stressed the need for the embassy to respect the laws and regulations in force in the State of Kuwait and the obligation not to publish such tweets in compliance with what was stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Much stories are being written about the apparent tiff and the post of the rainbow flag and message of solidarity by US president Joe Biden that is marking Pride Months. 

However, in Kuwait which criminalizes homosexuality in the country, support for the Foreign Ministry has been rife with one MP writing:

 

