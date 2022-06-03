Kuwait Tells US Embassy No Gay Rights Here Thank You!

ALBAWABA - A tiff is currently going on between Kuwait's Foreign Ministry and the US Embassy in the country over gay rights.

The Foreign Ministry has summed the acting American chargé d'affaires James Holtsnider over two tweets published from the Embassy supporting gay rights.

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded pic.twitter.com/gdPPBDlHZH — U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022

News of the summons has been all over the social media and which has been made public on the website of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

السفارة الاميركية بالكويت هي الوحيدة التى ترفع هذا الشعار pic.twitter.com/Tc6GhId1om — م . سعد العقيلي العيادة (@saadjazzal) June 2, 2022

It stated the Ministry summoned the Acting US Chargé d'Affairs and he met with the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Americas Affairs, Nawaf Abdul Latif Al-Ahmad and in light of the homosexuality tweets the official said Kuwait rejects of what was published and stressed the need for the embassy to respect the laws and regulations in force in the State of Kuwait and the obligation not to publish such tweets in compliance with what was stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Kuwait has summoned a top US diplomat in protest over tweets from the American embassy supporting #LGBT rights, its foreign ministry says.



Kuwait officials criticised the embassy for "supporting homosexuality" and demanded it didn't happen again.#news pic.twitter.com/RIZ1oXlomM — Newslibre (@newslibre) June 3, 2022

Much stories are being written about the apparent tiff and the post of the rainbow flag and message of solidarity by US president Joe Biden that is marking Pride Months.

However, in Kuwait which criminalizes homosexuality in the country, support for the Foreign Ministry has been rife with one MP writing: