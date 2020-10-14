Poll: 56% of Americans Are Better Off Now Than When Barack Obama Was in Office

The majority of Americans say they are better off now than they were in 2016 when Barack Obama was in office.

The new Gallup poll found 56 per cent of registered voters believe they are better off now, the highest figures on record.

Only 32 per cent said they were worse off now, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has cost many their jobs and businesses, and protests over racial injustice.

The approval figures, which have been conducted when sitting presidents have been seeking reelection, are the highest on record.

In 2012 under Obama, 45 per cent of voters said they were better off than four years previously, while George W. Bush boasted figures of 47 per cent in 2004.

In 1992, under George H.W. Bush, only 38 per cent of voters said they were better off, while in 1984, Ronald Reagan had figures of 44 per cent.

The poll was started after Reagan asked Americans if they think they were better off than they were before his presidency, and is often seen as a key standard for sitting presidents.

But Joe Biden quickly dismissed the findings, saying the voters must have problems with their memory.

The Democratic presidential nominee said he was surprised by the results of the poll.

He was asked by Cincinnati's WKRC: 'Why should people who feel that they're better off today under a Trump administration vote for you?'

Biden responded: 'Well if they think that, they probably shouldn't.'

Then, citing the poll incorrectly, he added: 'They think- 54 per cent of the American people believe they're better off economically today than they were under our administration? Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly.

'And in addition to that, we have a president who doesn't share the values of most Americans.

'He's not very honest with people. He's flouting the conventions relative to public safety in terms of even now, not wearing a mask, a guy who has been a super spreader.

'But look, whatever they believe they should go out and vote. People should vote. Period.'

Unsurprisingly, Trump seized on the findings, tweeting that the poll was 'incredible'.

He said: '56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!'

