Prigozhin confirmed dead in helicopter crash

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, Russian state television has officially confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private military group Wagner.

The tragic incident occurred when a helicopter crashed near Moscow, resulting in the loss of ten lives, including Prigozhin, best known as Putin's chief.

The Russian authorities have swiftly launched investigations to uncover the circumstances leading to the accident.

BREAKING: Private jet carrying Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed with 10 people on board.



No survivors.



Prigozhin was a media favorite back in June when he led led a failed rebellion against Putin.



“Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported the… pic.twitter.com/YuFcUlXGek August 23, 2023

Notably, the United States has remarked that Prigozhin's demise is unsurprising, as he had openly rebelled against President Putin two months ago.

This comes against the backdrop of Putin's earlier statement in a 2019 TV interview, asserting his intolerance for betrayal.

Amid these events, some analysts speculate about the potential involvement of Putin himself in the accident, pointing to his past statements.

The incident casts a spotlight on the complexities of Russian politics and its war in Ukraine, leaving many questions unanswered.