Rare Syrian protest result in 2 killed in Sweida

ALBAWABA - Protests is continuing in Syria's Sweida in the southern part of the country.

On Sunday Syrian government forces opened fire on protestors killing one and wounding four others according to Anadolu.

Syrians want freedom



Dozens of demonstrators in the city of As-Suwayda stormed the governorate building, chanting slogans, "The people want the fall of the regime."



The demonstrators lowered the flag of the Assad regime and smashed a picture of al-Assad. pic.twitter.com/czWV3qRK9u — Samer Daboul-سامر دعبول (@samerdaboul6) December 4, 2022

Media reports suggest one policeman was killed in the clashes with protesters.

“At least one protester and one police officer were killed,” said chief Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights according to AFP.

The Assad Regime is currently mowing down protestors in the city of As-Suwayda



These protestors are coming out onto the street against the government after almost 12 years of fighting. The Syrian people have an incredible resilience. https://t.co/UsWJMOwt1K — Dylan Burns 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@DylanBurns1776) December 4, 2022

Protesters complaining over high cost of living and corruption vented their frustration by ransacking the governor's office with footage of demonstrators showing them as saying "down with the Assad government."

Belangrijke ontwikkeling: anti-Asad-protesten in de stad As-Suwayda in ZW-Syrië!

Syriërs vielen regeringsgebouwen aan en scandeerden leuzen tegen #Assad.

De foto's van Bashar al-Assad, de marionet van #Poetin & #Khamenei, werden verwijderd. #IranRevolutionpic.twitter.com/eqEfvOKO6l — Bijan (@Bijan63) December 4, 2022

One person was killed and four others injured when security forces opened fire to disperse the protestors, according to information gathered from local sources, and in the clashes one policeman was also killed.