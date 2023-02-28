  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia spots extraterrestrial object in its airspace

Russia detects extraterrestrial object in airspace

Published February 28th, 2023 - 10:12 GMT
Extraterrestrial object
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Russia has reopened the airspace over Petersburg after a temporary closure Tuesday sparked by the purported sighting of an extraterrestrial object zooming in the skies. 

Earlier in the day, Pulkovo airport in the northern Russian city was closed. The authorities said that air traffic was ceased without specifying the reasons. 

It was later reported that air traffic was reinstated and that it returned to normal.

Reports suggested that this closure following the sighting of an extraterrestrial object flying in the sky outside Petersburg, about 200 kilometers away from the city.

According to Russian media outlets, a Kover siren signaling danger in the sky went off.

Tags:RussiaPetersburgPulkovo AirportKover signalExtraterrestrial object

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...