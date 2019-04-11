Sudan’s Army to Make Important Announcement Soon

Sudanese protesters wave a national flag and flash the victory sign as they sit atop a military vehicle next to soldiers near the capital Khartoum's military headquarters on April 7, 2019. (AFP)

Sudan's state TV announced on Thursday that army would make an important announcement soon.

Sudanese troops were deployed around the state media building, and some soldiers reportedly entered the building in Omdurman, the country’s second largest city.

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside army headquarters in the capital for the fifth day in a row amid continued calls for President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

Since Saturday, at least 22 people have been killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, which have repeatedly tried to disperse the sit-in by force, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

The police, for their part, said that only a single protester was killed.

Sudan has been shaken by protests since last December, with demonstrators demanding the departure of al-Bashir, who has ruled Sudan since 1989.

