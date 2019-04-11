Sudan: The Army Quickly Takes After Suspected Military Coup

Members of the Sudanese security forces wave their national flag and flash the "V" for victory sign on April 11, 2019 in the capital Khartoum. (AFP/ File Photo)

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who's led the African nation for three decades after seizing power, has been removed from power and the military coup appears to have taken hold.

A telegram sent by the Sudanese military indicated a coup had occurred. It claimed the army had taken power and said it would form a military council to manage the country. Armored vehicles took strategic positions around the city.

Thousands of protesters marched in Sudan's capital Thursday hoping for confirmation that he'd stepped down or was forced out.

State-run media promised an important announcement from the military, presumably to report al-Bashir's ouster. The announcement has not yet been made.

A crowd of demonstrators gathered outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, shouting, "you've been dancing for 30 years. Today it's our turn to dance."

Opponents to al-Bashir's rule have been demonstrating for about four straight months.

"It's a huge day for Sudan's people, it's a revolution day," protester Elsamawal Alshafee told The New York Times.

"In spite of all hurdles and hardships, it is over," said demonstrator Ahmed Elyas. "We won."

Sudanese Professionals Association spokesperson Sara Abdelgalil organized the protests and demanded to know who was behind the coup and whether it was successful.

The protests will continue "until there is a complete step down of the whole regime," she said. "We insist on a civil government, and we don't support any coup."

The SPA wants al-Bashir to step down, hand over power to transitional civilian government and a declaration of freedom. Some reports said al-Bashir is at his home under army guard.

Al-Bashir took power with a bloodless coup in 1989 and remained for three decades. During his tenure, he was the subject of constant criticism from the West, which said he'd committed genocide in Darfur.

