Sudan: The Military Concedes to a New Power-Sharing Body

Sudan's top general says the ruling military council will be dissolved after the formation of a new power-sharing body that will rule the country.

The military and pro-democracy leaders agreed last week on a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organised. A military leader will head the council for the first 21 months followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, said in TV comments late on Sunday the army could withdraw from governing the country after the end of the first 21 months.

He said the military is discussing the candidates for the sovereign council with the Force for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protest movement.

Sudan's ruling military council and protest leaders agreed the ruling body would have a rotating presidency, a breakthrough following months of political impasse after the army in April ousted long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir on the back of a popular uprising.





Tensions climaxed on June 3 when armed men in military fatigues stormed a longstanding protest camp in Khartoum, shooting and beating crowds of demonstrators in a pre-dawn raid.

Dozens were killed, triggering international outrage, although the generals insisted they did not order the violent dispersal of protesters.

The power-sharing deal comes after intense mediation by Ethiopia and African Union diplomats.

