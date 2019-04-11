Sudan's President Steps Down After Months of Protests

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir addresses parliament in the capital Khartoum on April 1, 2019. (ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has stepped down, military sources claimed on Thursday, in wake of continued calls for his resignation.

Bashir is now under house arrest and his bodyguards have been detained, local media reported.

Meanwhile, Sudanese military intelligence rounded up more than 100 executives of the ruling National Congress Party.

Among those arrested were former Defense Minister Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussein, former Vice President Ali Osman Taha, and ruling party head Ahmed Haroun.

Sudanese troops have also been deployed around the state TV building, and some soldiers reportedly entered the building in Omdurman, the country’s second largest city.

Reports also said that flights at Sudan's Khartoum International Airport have been suspended while only landings on the airport are being allowed.

Earlier, Sudan's state TV announced that the army would make an important announcement soon.

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside army headquarters in the capital for the fifth day in a row amid continued calls for President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

Since Saturday, at least 22 people have been killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, which have repeatedly tried to disperse the sit-in by force, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

The police, for their part, said that only a single protester was killed.

Sudan has been shaken by protests since last December, with demonstrators demanding the departure of al-Bashir, who has ruled Sudan since 1989.

