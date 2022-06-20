  1. Home
  3. Syria: One Killed 15 Soldiers Injured in Riqa

Published June 20th, 2022 - 08:09 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Breaking news: One has been killed and 15 soldiers injured in a military vehicle on the outskirts of Riqa in Syria.

 

This is according to incoming news as reported by Sana, the official Syrian news agency. Riqa is in the north of Syria and was at once the self-declared capital of Daesh. 

