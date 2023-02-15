Targeted security men...Tunisia dismantles terrorist cell

ALBAWABA - Tunisia announced, on Wednesday, the dismantling of a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out assassinations of security men in the Bizerte governorate, in the north of the country.

#تونس | القبض على خلية إرهابية تابعة لتنظيم #داعش شمالي البلاد كانت تخطط لاغتيال رجال أمن خلال الدور الثاني للانتخابات التشريعية في يناير#العرب_اللندنية pic.twitter.com/E2497TPsDl — العرب (@alarabonline) February 15, 2023

Gen. Hussam al-Jabali, spokesman for the General Administration of the National Guard revealed that the cell was planning to carry out terrorist operations during the legislative elections in its second round in January, stressing that all members of the cell affiliated with ISIS have been arrested.

Tunisian Assembly of the Representatives of People was recently elected within the Tunisian legislative elections 2022. The first round of which was held on Dec.17 where the second round was held on Jan.29.